New California law, Natomas program eases career pathway for cosmetology professionals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new California law and program will make it easier for aspiring cosmetologists and barbers to get ahead on their careers.

Keith Moore has been a barber for the past 10 years and he told FOX40 Sunday that his journey wasn’t easy.

“I had to work and go to school. You know, do 1,600 hours over nine months on top of working 14 hours a day,” Moore explained.

For Lashana Bonner, the owner of Twisted Loc Lounge, after more than 20 years in the business, her path to success was also difficult.

“It took me a little longer later on in life to get established,” Bonner told FOX40.

But now, both professionals are excited for the next generation of stylists.

The excitement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom passed Senate Bill 803 last week, requiring only 1,000 hours of training as opposed to the 1,600 hours required currently.

“It’s a nice career. It’s something that’s always needed. No matter what field you’re in, you always need your hair done,” Bonner said.

The new legislation comes with good timing as the Natomas Unified School District is preparing to launch a new cosmetology career technical education pathway for students interested in the industry.

The program has been in the works for a few years after school board trustee Micah Grant suggested the idea of creating a whole program rather than offering a class.

“They could take a class and maybe a sequence of courses and then follow up in adult education, which is where there are significant time and hours that are required,” explained NUSD Superintendent Chris Evans.

For aspiring stylists who want to own or work in a shop of their choosing, cosmetologists in the Sacramento area told FOX40 the new program and new bill will only make it easier for those wanting to kick start their careers.

“For them to be able to take these classes while they’re in high school and just a pipeline straight into being an owner. It’s a great idea,” Moore said.

According to Evans, NUSD students have already shown interest in wanting to participate in this program which is a good sign, even for seasoned vets like Bonner and Moore.

“It’s something that will never fade away,” Moore said. “Start now. Do it, don’t wait,” Bonner said.