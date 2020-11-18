NRA pays $2.5M after New York probe into ‘dangerous’ insurance

People at the NRA booth during Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York financial regulators say the National Rifle Association is banned from marketing insurance in New York for five years and will pay $2.5 million to settle an investigation into “dangerous” policies that covered gun owners’ costs related to self-defense shootings.

The New York State Department of Financial Services announced the consent order with the powerful gun advocacy group after a three-year investigation into possible violations of state insurance law.

State regulators said the NRA violated insurance laws and regulations by acting as an insurance producer without a license.

An attorney for the NRA says the organization has not admitted to any crimes as a part of the settlement.