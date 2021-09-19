PG&E warns of power shutoff for parts of 13 counties starting Monday

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials warned Sunday that 13 counties may be affected by a power shutoff this week in response to severe weather to help prevent wildfires.

According to PG&E, nearly 17,000 customers could have their power shut off between early Monday morning and Wednesday evening.

The following is the list of counties that could potentially be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff event:

Butte County

Colusa County

Glenn County

Kern County

Lake County

Mendocino County

Napa County

Santa Barbara County

Shasta County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Tehama County

Yolo County

Click or tap here to search if your community will be impacted.