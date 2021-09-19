PG&E warns of power shutoff for parts of 13 counties starting Monday

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials warned Sunday that 13 counties may be affected by a power shutoff this week in response to severe weather to help prevent wildfires.
According to PG&E, nearly 17,000 customers could have their power shut off between early Monday morning and Wednesday evening.
The following is the list of counties that could potentially be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff event:
- Butte County
- Colusa County
- Glenn County
- Kern County
- Lake County
- Mendocino County
- Napa County
- Santa Barbara County
- Shasta County
- Solano County
- Sonoma County
- Tehama County
- Yolo County
Click or tap here to search if your community will be impacted.