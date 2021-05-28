Poll: 37% of Sacramento workers feel more burned out than last year

A new survey by Robert Half says 37% of Sacramento workers are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago, up from 29% in a similar 2020 poll.

Sacramento is not alone. Cities like Charlotte and Chicago reported 55% of workers feeling burned out, with 1 in 3 workers ready for more than three weeks of vacation in 2021.

However, 1 in 4 workers lost or gave up paid time off in 2020, the survey said.

Kimberly Stiener Murphy, the senior regional vice president of Robert Half, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the poll results.