Production workers strike against major Navy shipbuilder

Picketers acknowledge a honking motorist outside an entrance to Bath Iron Works, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Bath, Maine. Production workers at one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders overwhelmingly voted to strike, rejecting the company’s three-year contract offer Sunday and threatening to further delay delivery of ships. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BATH, Maine (AP) — More than 4,000 workers are on strike against one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders.

Machinists Union Local S6 overwhelmingly rejected a three-year contract at Maine’s Bath Iron Works, and pickets formed early Monday in the first strike by production workers in two decades.

The labor dispute focused on subcontracting, work rules and seniority over wages and benefits, and it threatened to further delay production.

Bath Iron Works already had fallen six months behind on ship construction, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipyard is one of two that manufacture destroyers for the U.S. Navy