Remote or return? Workplace expert shares how to negotiate to keep working from home

Many employees are faced with the choice of returning to work or resigning as they get the call that in the waning days of the pandemic their offices are re-opening.

Some are deciding to buck a forced return and quit instead.
 
In a recent study done by Harvard Business School Online, 81% said that either they don’t want to go back to their physical workplace or would prefer a hybrid schedule going forward.

Workplace expert Rhiannon Staples, who is chief marketing officer with the people management platform Hibob, spoke with Sonseeahray about how those who would prefer an out-of-office option might approach their bosses.

