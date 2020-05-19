Sacramento County grants permission for some fitness studios to reopen – with restrictions

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some fitness studios in Sacramento County are back open with permission from county health officials.

Sacramento County’s health director is granting variances to studios if they can meet certain safety restrictions. But the state classifies gyms and fitness studios as higher-risk businesses, which aren’t slated to reopen until phase 3.

“It was beyond exciting,” Switch Fitness co-owner Jamie McCalman said.

McCalman and co-owner D’Lee Daleo reopened Switch Fitness in Elk Grove this week for the first time in more than two months after having to close down because of COVID-19.

“You know, rent’s not cheap here in Elk Grove. So it’s been a huge financial hit and we are a newer business, so we’re still paying off our debt for opening our business,” Daleo said.

Having only been open two years, she doesn’t know how much longer they would be able to survive the closure.

It’s why they lobbied Sacramento County for the variance granting them permission to teach classes again with safety measures in place.

“We’ve propped the doors open so no one is touching the doors in or out,” McCalman said. “We’ve got doors into the classroom that are left open.”

They’re limiting class sizes to eight people in the room at a time, marking out on the floor where people should stand.

The county says everyone must be 250 square feet apart from each other, not use any equipment and bathrooms must remain closed. Between-class sanitizing must also be stepped up.

While the county gave them permission, the reopening still goes against statewide guidance that says gyms and fitness studios are higher risk and should not open until phase 3.

“The governor has stated very clearly in almost every one of his press conferences that he wants local counties to have significant flexibility and do what’s best for their county. We feel that things like fitness studios, with significant restrictions, makes sense,” Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said.

Beilenson said larger gyms will need to wait to reopen.

“It’s so much harder to control what goes on is a big gym,” he said.

Beilenson said they’re granting permission on a case-by-case basis and officials will visit each business to make sure the proper restrictions are in place and being followed.

McCalman is grateful it’s working out for them and their clients looking for a work out.

“I’m excited to do it the right way,” McCalman said.