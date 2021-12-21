Sacramento offers bonus e-gift cards to help local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is giving holiday shoppers a chance to support downtown businesses as Christmas approaches.

City officials launched the Shop 916 electronic gift card program Tuesday.

The electronic gift card works at over three dozen small businesses in the downtown Sacramento area, including retailers and restaurants.

City officials are using $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan to give customers an additional bonus gift card when they buy one gift card.

When customers buy a $25 gift card, they get a $10 bonus gift card for free. When they buy a $50 gift card, they get a $25 bonus gift card. Buying a $100 gift card will get customers a $50 bonus gift card for free, according to city officials.

The promotional bonus gift cards are available through Feb. 15.

“The Shop 916 e-gift card is a great way to save money and support the retailers that give Sacramento the unique character we all love,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “It’s more important than ever that we rally around our small businesses that have endured so much hardship during the pandemic.”

Officials said the gift card program is part of the Sacramento City Council’s $8.2 million framework to help local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no cost to the businesses that participate in the Shop 916 program, but regular merchant processing fees apply to process the gift card.

The program is open to businesses within Sacramento city limits that have 500 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.

“This is the first ARP funded business program to launch, and the goal is to keep local dollars local,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Jasso. “Shop 916 is the perfect gift to give this holiday season and beyond, all while supporting local businesses.”

City officials said home-based businesses, franchises, liquor-only stores and cannabis businesses in Sacramento are excluded from the program.

Bonus gift cards expire Feb. 27 and are limited to five per purchaser. Regular consumer-purchased gift cards do not expire and can be used at any participating Sacramento business.

To buy a Shop 916 electronic gift card, tap or click here.