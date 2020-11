FILE – In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe’s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe’s announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 that it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lowe’s sales surged in the third quarter as the home improvement retailer capitalized on people looking to spruce up their homes as they spend more time there during the pandemic.

Revenue increased to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago. That beat the $21.08 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Online sales soared 106%, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1%.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 30.4%.