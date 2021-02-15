Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without Mideast headquarters

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2020 file photo, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual G-20 summit held over video conferencing, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia announced on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, that it plans to stop signing contracts with foreign companies that don’t have their Mideast headquarters in the kingdom, state-run media reported, a bold move that could escalate business competition in the region. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it plans to stop contracting with foreign companies that don’t have their Mideast headquarters located in the kingdom.

The bold move could escalate business competition in the region and put the kingdom at odds with Dubai, considered the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

The decision is to take effect at the start of 2024. It aims to establish the kingdom as a regional business hub, solicit foreign investment and boost employment.

Saudi Arabia has promoted efforts to overhaul its economy and liberalize its society in preparation for a future less dependent on oil.