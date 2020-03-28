See’s Candies suspends production

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California-based candy manufacturer See’s Candies has suspended candy production and distribution under the guidance of local health authorities, according to the company’s website:

See’s is always focused on bringing joy to our customers. We are very sorry to have to say that sees.com is not taking orders at this time. In recognition of the guidance provided by local health authorities, See’s has suspended production and shipping of product. We will work to keep you updated as we develop plans to safely resume operations. https://www.sees.com/

