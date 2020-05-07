Snake removal business picks up as more people at home do yard work

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — After getting a call about a rattlesnake Wednesday, Luis Fraser and his snake-sniffing dog, Peaches, showed up to a Folsom condominium off Oak Avenue Parkway.

“Go ahead,” Fraser told Peaches. “Find it.”

It was just another day on the job for the team at SnakeRemoval.com. But upon closer inspection, there was more than just one snake living under the condo’s foundation.

“This particular issue is a group of female Northern Pacific rattlesnakes that have found a nice crevice that’s the perfect humidity and temperature for them. And they’re getting ready to give live birth,” explained Fraser. “Females will congregate in groups to give birth because where one area is suitable for birth, other snakes will come in and fill that area. So, they do group together but that’s just for safety reasons. They feel comfortable that way.”

Fraser was called to safely take the snakes out of their comfort zone for the comfort of the homeowners.

One by one, Fraser removed the rattlesnakes and put them into a box that he later locked and took to a remote area where the snakes were released.

“You give us a call. We’ll make sure to give you all the education you need and be able to handle the situation properly with the proper tools,” said Fraser.

Fraser told FOX40 he’s been keeping very busy these days but not necessarily because snakes are out in larger numbers than usual. He said with many people staying home and working in the yard, residents are simply noticing the snakes.

Fraser pulled the final snake beneath the Folsom condominium out by hand, which is a stark reminder that he is a trained professional.

“Yeah, I’ve worked with them so much that when I grab the tail of the snake and I pull it back, I know to give it a little shake. I know the snake doesn’t feel like it’s in a death situation. So, it’s not going to start biting all over the place,” explained Fraser.

The job ended with the successful capture of five rattlesnakes and the gratitude of one very relieved homeowner.

“I know that they’re in the complex but I’ve never had them here. I’ve lived here a long time and I’ve never had them right here. So, it’s good to know,” homeowner Sheryl Gavoni told FOX40.

“Just watch where you put your hands and when we get that really hot, hot heat, keep your garage door shut,” advised Fraser.