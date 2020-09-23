Some Sacramento County nail salons reopen after state health secretary’s announcement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The state’s health secretary said nail salons statewide could resume operations Tuesday with restrictions, though he cautioned that California’s reopening must remain slow and stringent.

Some nail salons in Sacramento County took Dr. Mark Ghaly’s announcement as a green light and resumed operations inside their shops.

Customers at KB Nails on Howe Avenue in Sacramento told FOX40 that being able to go back inside was unexpected.

“Low and behold, I get here and everybody is inside. And I was like, ‘Yes! Finally,’” said customer Angie Raimondi.

“It’s wonderful. It feels really, really good,” said customer Rosetta Donelli.

“It’s been a long time,” said customer Nichole Aliotti.

FOX40 asked Sacramento County’s Health Department how the state’s order affects nails salons in Sacramento County. A public information officer responded, saying:

The Sacramento County Health Order that is currently in effect specifies outdoor only operation of nail salons. Sacramento County Public Health is reviewing today’s announcement by the State regarding nail salon operation. Any amendment to the Health Order will be announced to the public.

Customers said the salon took the precautions to ensure everyone was safe.

“I feel really safe and I’ve always felt safe here. But they’re very professional, they put in these partitions. Everybody has masks on. We had our temperatures screened as we got in,” Raimondi said.

“I think these are very good shields and I think they do the job,” Donelli said.

At another KB Nails just down the street along Fair Oaks Boulevard, they found ways to continue serving their customers when work inside was suspended.

“Every day, over a month, I do every customer outside. Too hot,” said KB Nails manager Lynn Luond. “And today, afternoon, I find out everything go inside. Customer, every worker, customer, very, very happy.”