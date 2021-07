After the delay of many weddings due to the pandemic, wedding season is the busiest it has ever been in a long time.

Starting Saturday, 700 stores nationwide will have bridal gowns on sale at dramatically reduced prices, with SPARKLE Bridal Couture representing Sacramento.

Sandra Gonzalez, founder and creative director of SPARKLE Bridal Couture, joined Mae to discuss the event, which runs July 17 through 25.