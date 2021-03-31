Sports cards have gone virtual, and in a big way

This image provided by Dapper Labs shows digital trading cards. Just a few months ago, almost no one would have paid actual money for a digital image that could be copied for free. But sports trading cards have gone convincingly virtual thanks to a clever use of the technology that underlies Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies. These virtual collectible cards — spinning, floating digital cubes that each feature a video highlight of an NBA player. (Dapper Labs via AP)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Just a few months ago, almost no one would have paid actual money for a digital image that could be copied for free.

But sports trading cards have gone convincingly virtual thanks to the clever use of the technology that underlies Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies.

These virtual collectible cards — spinning, floating digital cubes that each feature a video highlight of an NBA player — typically cost $10 to $20 on the trading site Top Shot, created by a Canadian startup and the NBA.

But a LeBron James dunk highlight that’s easy to find on the internet for free recently sold for $210,000.