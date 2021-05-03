Staffing agency shares job hunting tips for new college graduates

Graduation season is approaching, and new research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers shows organizations plan to hire 7.2% more new college graduates this year.

So, what are some of the in-demand jobs, and how do you lock one down?

Kimberly Stiener Murphy, the senior regional vice president for professional staffing company Robert Half, joined Sonseeahray to share tips.

Robert Half suggests new graduates remember the three Rs when launching into a new job search:

Results-oriented

Remote- and contract-receptive

Ready for camera

According to Robert Half, the most in-demand entry level roles right now are the following:

Finance/accounting

Entry-level accountant: $48,750

Financial analyst: $81,000

Creative/marketing

Graphic designer: $57,000

Legal

First-year associate: $72,500

Paralegal: $46,250

Admin

Administrative assistant: $33,750

Technology

Junior web developer: $106,250

Data analyst: $103,250