Staffing agency shares job hunting tips for new college graduates

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Graduation season is approaching, and new research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers shows organizations plan to hire 7.2% more new college graduates this year.

So, what are some of the in-demand jobs, and how do you lock one down?

Kimberly Stiener Murphy, the senior regional vice president for professional staffing company Robert Half, joined Sonseeahray to share tips.

Robert Half suggests new graduates remember the three Rs when launching into a new job search: 

  • Results-oriented
  • Remote- and contract-receptive
  • Ready for camera

According to Robert Half, the most in-demand entry level roles right now are the following:

Finance/accounting 
Entry-level accountant: $48,750 
Financial analyst: $81,000 

Creative/marketing 
Graphic designer: $57,000 

Legal 
First-year associate: $72,500 
Paralegal: $46,250 

Admin 
Administrative assistant: $33,750 

Technology 
Junior web developer: $106,250 
Data analyst: $103,250

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News