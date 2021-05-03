Staffing agency shares job hunting tips for new college graduates

Graduation season is approaching, and new research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers shows organizations plan to hire 7.2% more new college graduates this year.
So, what are some of the in-demand jobs, and how do you lock one down?
Kimberly Stiener Murphy, the senior regional vice president for professional staffing company Robert Half, joined Sonseeahray to share tips.
Robert Half suggests new graduates remember the three Rs when launching into a new job search:
- Results-oriented
- Remote- and contract-receptive
- Ready for camera
According to Robert Half, the most in-demand entry level roles right now are the following:
Finance/accounting
Entry-level accountant: $48,750
Financial analyst: $81,000
Creative/marketing
Graphic designer: $57,000
Legal
First-year associate: $72,500
Paralegal: $46,250
Admin
Administrative assistant: $33,750
Technology
Junior web developer: $106,250
Data analyst: $103,250