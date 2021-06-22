Starbucks brings back personal reusable cup use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday, Starbucks is bringing back the use of personal reusable cups in all U.S. locations.

Pre-pandemic, 80% of beverages were to-go, according to a press release from the company.

“Bringing back personal reusable cups is a key part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030,” the release said.

It has developed a contactless method to hand off cups between customers and baristas. The corporation added that baristas will not clean used cups for customers and that personal reusable cups will be allowed in-store only.

As an incentive, Starbucks said customers who use reusable cups will get a $.10 discount on the drink of their choice.

