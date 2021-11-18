Starbucks is giving away reusable red holiday cups today. Here’s how to get one

(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time of year again, red cup fans, Starbucks is giving away its holiday cups for one day only.

The festive red, green and white reusable cups will be available at participating U.S. stores Thursday while supplies last, Starbucks said in a news release.

To get a cup you must order a “handcrafted holiday or fall beverage,” but you don’t have to order in the store to score one. The giveaway is still good via curbside pickup, Uber Eats and mobile orders. Starbucks’ Christmas Blend and Reserve coffees won’t qualify for the offer, but you can see a full list of the approved beverages below.

Starbucks says its cups will be 50% recycled this year to honor the company’s 50th anniversary. This is the fourth year that Starbucks has had the promotion.

“The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals,” said Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks.

Starbucks, which has a stated goal of cutting its landfill waste by 50% by the year 2030, has come under fire in the past for the billions of single-use cups that wind up in trash cans around the world annually.

Along with promoting reusable beverage containers, Starbucks has also been testing 100% compostable and recyclable hot cups.

See the full list of “handcrafted” beverages that qualify for one of the reusable cups during Thursday’s giveaway:

Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.