Struggling Mexican airline Interjet resumes its flights

FILE – In this July 8, 2015 file photo, an Interjet plane sits on the tarmac at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. The Mexican airline has cancelled its flights for at least two days, Nov. 1 and 2, citing cash-flow problems and fleet maintenance. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet has resumed flights and is pledging to pay back wages owed its employees, after the carrier suspended flights for three days, citing cash flow and maintenance issues.

Interjet has said it has suffered because of a drop-off in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government consumer protection agency issued an alert Tuesday warning about “the risk of establishing commercial relationships” with the airline, noting that “for the last several months it has faced various problems in operating its business.”

By Wednesday afternoon, Mexico City’s international airport listed five domestic Interjet flights as having taken off.