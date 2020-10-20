Study: COVID speeds up human vs machine standoff over work

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of the annual Davos forum are projecting employers will split work equally between machines and workers by 2025, as the coronavirus pandemic and the recession that it has caused accelerate ongoing changes in the labor market.

The World Economic Forum, in a new report, predicts that a new division of labor between humans and machine will upend and eliminate some 85 million jobs globally across 15 industries.

But it also expects that 97 million new roles will emerge in sectors like artificial intelligence, content-creation and “the care economy” involving kids and the elderly.