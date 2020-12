Texas oilman’s Ansel Adams photo gets $988,000 at auction

This 1942 Ansel Adams photo provided by Sotheby’s and The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust shows, a West Texas oilman’s mural-sized print of Ansel Adams’ photo, “The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.” Sotheby’s New York, the auction house, said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that the print sold for $988,000, a record price for Adams at auction. (Ansel Adams/The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust/Sotheby’s via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A West Texas oilman’s mural-sized print of an Ansel Adams photo has sold for nearly $1 million at auction.

Sotheby’s New York said Tuesday that “The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming” sold for $988,000, a record price for Adams at auction.

Sotheby’s said it’s believed to be one of less than 10 mural-sized prints of the image in existence and was acquired from the photographer’s descendants.

Sotheby’s said the photo was among 115 works by Adams, including single prints and portfolios, that sold at auction Monday for $6.4 million. They were all part of David Arrington’s collection.