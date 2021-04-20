These are the new Apple products revealed today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Apple on Tuesday debuted a new product for people who are prone to losing items, as well as a new, work-from-home-friendly iMac. There’s also something new for podcast fans and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple TV and iPhone 12.

Here’s what was revealed during the April 20 Apple event:

AirTag

Available April 30

1-pack: $29 | 4-pack: $99

This is for those of you who rely on Find My iPhone and wished you had something similar for your wallet, keys and whatever else! The Apple AirTag is a brand new product designed to work with the Find My app and attaches to any item.

“AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network 1 and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption,” Apple says.

New iMac design

Available to order starting April 30

7-core GPU starting: $1,299 | iMac with 8-core GPU starting: $1,499

Vibrant colors are back on desktops! Apple had work from home in mind with the sleek new iMac design, emphasizing how it could fit from wherever you need to work. It also includes “the best camera and audio ever in a Mac” for all those Zoom meetings and interviews.

Specs: 1080p FaceTime® HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system.

It’s the first Mac designed around the M1 chip and also includes Touch ID.

New iPad Pro

Available to order starting April 30

11-inch starting $799 | 12.9-inch starting $1,099

The new iPad Pro also features what Apple calls the “breakthrough” M1 chip, giving it a faster performance than previous iPads. It also comes with a new Liquid Retina XDR™ display.

Like the iMac, Apple improved the front camera to include Center Stage, a feature which keeps users perfectly framed during video calls.

Apple Card Family

Available in the U.S. in May

You’ve shared books, photos and apps. Now you can share funds and build credit with Apple Card Family. The feature lets you co-own an Apple Card within a Family Sharing group and can even let parents share an Apple Card with their kids while putting spending controls on it.

And Apple promises there are “absolutely no fees” associated with Apple Card.

New Generation Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K upgrades movie nights and show binges by supporting High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision video.

The Siri remote has been redesigned, so that should help with more accurate touch navigation. It also includes a power button for the TV’s power and mute.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, but purple

Available for pre-order April 23

Starting $699 before trade-in

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, revealed in October, now comes in a purple finish. It’s already available in blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Available in May

Pricing based on individual subscriptions, billed monthly

Does the 30-second ad ruin your experience when listening to your favorite chilling true-crime podcast? Can’t get enough of your favorite podcast voice and hoping for exclusive content?

Apple is offering premium podcast subscriptions so listeners can subscribe to independent creators as well as major studios and brands. Pricing for each subscription is set by the creators, and you can share your subscription with a maximum of six people through Family Sharing. Free content will still be available on the Apple Podcasts app, which also has a new look.

Information via Business Wire and The Associated Press