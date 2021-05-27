Tiger King is now a cryptocoin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tiger King pop culture wave has now crashed onto cryptocurrency.

Tiger-King Crypto Coins are now available for purchase, according to the website of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Money raised from the coins will go toward a defense fund created for Maldonado-Passage, the self-proclaimed Tiger King.

Cryptocurrency is digital money secured by encryption technology.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin, a big cat advocate and his long-time rival, as well as 17 federal wildlife violations that include killing tigers he kept at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The story of Maldonado-Passage and his feud with Baskin was told in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which became a massive hit for the streaming service.