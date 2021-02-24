Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year’s pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong sales growth this year that could surpass last year’s pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens.

The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year.

Early results show that retail sales last year increased 6.7% over the previous year to $4.06 trillion, nearly double the trade group’s forecast of at least 3.5% growth which, when originally made, had not accounted for the global pandemic.

The early results of 6.7% growth can be compared to the 3.9% retail sales growth in 2019.

The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.