UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

FILE – This Oct. 27, 2010 file photo, shows a Boeing 737 being delivered to flydubai in Seattle, Washington. The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it has lifted its ban on Boeing’s troubled 737 Max.

The country’s Civil Aviation Authority will allow the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashes.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported on Wednesday that all safety conditions have been met after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ended the grounding last fall.

The planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai is one of the biggest customers of the 737 Max.