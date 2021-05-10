US unions file first trade labor complaint against Mexico

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, center, sits between Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto after they signed a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that is replacing the NAFTA trade deal, during a ceremony at a hotel before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. U.S. and Mexican unions have filed on Monday, May 10, 2021, the first labor complaint against Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, file)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. and Mexican unions have filed the first labor complaint against Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.

The complaint filed Monday argues that Mexico has not lived up to its pledge to guarantee workers the right to freely organize and join the union of their choice.

The complaint centers on a border assembly plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros where workers have been fighting to join a new union.

The outside organizer of that union has been jailed, harassed and prohibited from traveling to the state or appearing at labor tribunals.

She says hundreds of union supporters have been fired.