Vegas-area casino company opens in-house employee clinics

Molly Pruitt, left, a nurse practitioner, Dr. Mark Donnelly, center, and Dr. Tonya Cramer pose by a nurses station during the opening of a free health clinic for Station Casinos employees and their families at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The clinic is operated by Activate Healthcare. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino company in the Las Vegas area has opened in-house medical clinics at two suburban properties to provide routine medical care to employees, including coronavirus testing.

Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch told the Las Vegas Sun that the clinics can make it easier for employees and their families to see a doctor while making the company attractive to new hires.

The clinics opened last week at Red Rock Resort in northwest Las Vegas and at Sunset Station in Henderson.

The company declined to say what they cost. The clinics had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic.