Vegas restaurants cope with extended virus restrictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas restaurants and bars are turning to individual dining tents, food trucks and contactless takeout to survive extended coronavirus restrictions limiting indoor dining.

The hospitality industry has been especially hurt during the pandemic, first seeing total shutdowns and then shifting restrictions on capacity and other operations.

Amid a surge of reported coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak in late November tightened restrictions on casinos and restaurants, which had been operating generally at 50% capacity since summer.

Sisolak ordered them to reduce capacity to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less, and extended the limits until at least Jan. 15.