Customers in communities around California have made Walmart the biggest company when it comes to revenue. The retail giant took in almost $549 billion in 2020.

Now, Walmart is offering something back to the communities that have given them so much, and one of those communities is in Placer County.

Andy Trainor, the vice president of Walmart US Learning, joined Sonseeahray to explain how people ages 16 and up can benefit from their training academy.