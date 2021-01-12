Walmart suspending contributions to lawmakers who voted against Electoral College certification

(NEXSTAR) — Walmart’s political action committee will “indefinitely” suspend contributions to members of Congress who voted against the certification of state Electoral College votes, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months,” the statement read.

“However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state Electoral College votes,” it continued.

Walmart joins a chorus of companies who are pulling funding and support for Republican lawmakers who voted against the electoral college certification last week.

Other companies following suit include:

AT&T

Coca-Cola Company

Dow

Hallmark

Marriott

Morgan Stanley

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Both the House and Senate soundly rejected an objection to election results from Arizona, which had been raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and another from Pennsylvania brought by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Still, most House Republicans supported the objections. Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin fizzled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.