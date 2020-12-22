What airlines, other industries got in $900B relief bill

Passengers board an Air France flight bound for Paris at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport Monday Dec. 21 2020. More and more countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere, including South Africa, amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Congress’ $900 billion pandemic relief package covers a lot of ground.

The bill passed Monday establishes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans and a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters.

It also provides $82 billion for education, $10 billion for child care and $25 billion in rental assistance. Food stamp benefits would temporarily be increased by 15%.

The airline industry gets $15 billion and an extension of their Payroll Support Program from the previous rescue bill in March.