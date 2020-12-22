What airlines, other industries got in $900B relief bill

Congress’ $900 billion pandemic relief package covers a lot of ground.
The bill passed Monday establishes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans and a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters.
It also provides $82 billion for education, $10 billion for child care and $25 billion in rental assistance. Food stamp benefits would temporarily be increased by 15%.
The airline industry gets $15 billion and an extension of their Payroll Support Program from the previous rescue bill in March.