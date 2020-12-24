Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?

(ABC4) — If you are in the habit of actually doing your Christmas shopping on Dec. 25, then you probably already know that your shopping options are limited. Many local stores lock the doors, and even some of the most consumer-friendly big-box retailers have given employees the day off.

To save you the trouble of Googling, we’ve compiled a list of the major chains planning to keep their stores and restaurants open for the holiday.

Here’s a look of what’s open — and what isn’t — on Christmas Day 2020. Hours are likely to vary by location.

CLOSED

Walmart

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Popeyes

Kripsy Kreme

Target

Kohl’s

Scheels

Taco Bell

OPEN

*Hours may vary by location

CVS

Walgreens

7-Eleven

Starbucks

McDonald’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Denny’s

Burger King