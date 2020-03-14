You don’t need to be a mathematician to enjoy these Pi Day food deals

(CNN) — If you like to save money, then you’ll love today — It’s Pi Day.

Pi, or 3.14159265 and so on, is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. And on this day, math enthusiasts around the world celebrate the irrational number. Why? Because it’s 3/14.

But you’re here for the food deals.

7‑Eleven: If you need to stop for some gas and you’re hungry, stop by 7-Eleven and get yourself a $3.14 pizza pie through its rewards program or app. And if you’re not that hungry, you can still get a slice for 50 cents. You can find the nearest 7-Eleven here.

Bojangles: If you’re craving an actual pie, Bojangles is offering three of its sweet potato pies for $3.14. You can find the nearest Bojangles here.

Boston Market: When you buy one pot pie and a drink from Boston Market, you will get a free pot pie with this coupon. You can find the nearest Boston Market here.

Cicis: If you buy an adult buffet and a large drink at Cicis, you will get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with this coupon. You can find the nearest Cicis here.

DiGiorno: If you like sweepstakes, reply to this DiGiorno’s tweet with your favorite pizza and follow the account for a chance to win 14 coupons.

Hungry Howie’s: Use code PIDAY and get a medium one-topping carryout pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase. You can find the nearest Hungry Howie’s here.

Pie Five Pizza: If you’re looking for weekend-long deals, Pie Five Pizza is the place to be. For more information on its deals click here. You can find the nearest Pie Five Pizza here.

Your Pie: You can get a $3.14 pizza if you download the Your Pie Rewards app. You can find the nearest Your Pie here.

Enjoy the deals and remember, the world needs Pi.