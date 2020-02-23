Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada caucuses vote

(CNN) — Pete Buttigieg‘s campaign sent a letter to the Nevada State Democratic Party on Sunday, alleging that there are “material irregularities pertaining to the process of integrating early votes into the in-person precinct caucus results” and asking the party to take three concrete steps to address the purported issues.

The letter asked the state party to “release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct​,” “correct any outstanding second alignment errors identified by presidential campaigns, including ours” and “explain anomalies in the data.”

Molly Forgey, communications director for the Nevada State Democratic Party, responded to the letter in a statement to CNN on Sunday.

“We laid out our early vote and Caucus Day processes step by step and we communicated these processes to all campaigns. We are continuing to verify and to report results,” Forgey said. “We never indicated we would release a separate breakdown of early vote and in-person attendees by precinct and will not change our reporting process now. As laid out in our recount guidance, there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results.”

Hari Sevugan, Buttigieg’s deputy campaign manager, said the campaign’s date currently shows “that this is a razor thin margin for second place in Nevada.”

“And due to irregularities and a number of unresolved questions we have raised with the Nevada Democratic Party, it’s unclear what the final results will be,” he continued.

CNN has projected Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses. Speaking to supporters on Saturday, Buttigieg congratulated Sanders on the victory but cautioned against nominating Sanders as the Democratic presidential candidate.

“I believe the best way to defeat Donald Trump and deliver for the American people is to broaden and galvanize the majority that supports us on the critical issues,” Buttigieg said at his caucus day watch party. “Sen. Sanders believes in an inflexible ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans.”

Earlier this month, Sanders and Buttigieg requested partial recounts on certain precincts after the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

After 100% of precincts were reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, multiple campaigns submitted evidence of what they saw as inconsistencies in counting. The complaints stemmed from 95 precincts — 5% of the total 1,765 precincts in the state.

On Tuesday, the state party announced that a recanvass of more than 100 Iowa caucus precincts had ended, resulting in Buttigieg’s lead over Sanders, tightening to a fraction of a standard delegate equivalent. The state party also said the tightening does not impact the national delegate count, which awarded Buttigieg 14 national delegates out of Iowa, compared to Sanders’ 12 delegates.