(KTXL) — On Thursday, firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit aided in disposing of a large amount of gunpowder in southern Butte County.

The firefighters were there to assist the Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad as the recent warm weather has dried out a lot of vegetation in the area.

CAL FIRE Butte Unit

CAL FIRE Butte Unit

CAL FIRE Butte Unit

Images provided by the CAL FIRE unit show a line of gunpowder that lead to a larger charge of the explosive and flammable material with the firefighters on standby with their hoses at the ready.