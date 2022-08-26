BIGGS, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE firefighters from the Butte Unit said they helped rescue a kitten whose curiosity got it stuck this week.

The kitten found itself stuck in a metal car ramp, with its head passing through a hole on the side, but with the rest of its body not able to make it.

Firefighters had to use some ingenuity to cut the metal car ramp and get the kitten out.

In a Facebook post, CAL FIRE said the the firefighters covered the kitten in a wet cloth to shield it as they used a metal grinder on the car ramp.

The kitten was freed with no injuries, according to CAL FIRE.