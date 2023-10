(FOX40.COM) — A local cow was saved by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) after it was found to be stuck in a sea of mud on Sunday night.

CAL Fire said they responded to a public request for assistance regarding a large animal rescue in El Dorado County.

CAL Fire cow rescue on Oct. 22, 2023./ CAL Fire

Crews used fire hoses to make a hoist to lift the cow back to her feet, and she was safely returned to her owner.