CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday.

CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers.

The preparation is due to the National Weather Service forecasting widespread extreme fire weather across Northern California due to dry lightening and large amounts of dry fuel loads, like timber, brush and grass.

CAL OES is encouraging the public to reduce activities that may spark a fire, to have an emergency plan in place and have a emergency kit rid in the case of an evacuation.

Colusa County will be receiving:

4 Local Government Type 3 Engines

1 Local Government Type 2 Engine

1 Local Government Type 2 Water Tender

Lake County will be receiving:

4 Local Government Type 3 Engines

1 Local Government Type 2 Water Tender

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Nevada County will be receiving:

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Sierra County will be receiving:

3 Local Government Type 3 Engines

1 Local Government Type 6 Engine

2 Local Government Type 1 Water Tender

1 Local Government Type 2 Dozer