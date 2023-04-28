(KTXL) — California is on the path to having zero combustion engine medium and heavy-duty trucks on the road by 2045 as of Friday with newly approved regulations from the California Air Resources Board.

These newly passed regulations will also end the sale of all combustion engine medium and heavy-duty trucks in California by 2036 and implement emissions standards for trains.

These regulations follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to have all trucks traveling through California be zero emission by 2045.

The exact timeline will be for all big rigs fleets to transition to zero-emission trucks by 2035, garbage trucks and local buses by 2039 and freight and passenger trains to begin their new emissions standards by 2035.

The newly approved regulations aimed toward medium and heavy-duty trucks are expected to reduce health costs by $26.6 billion and save fleet owners $48 billion by transitioning to zero-emission trucks.

“Last year, our state approved one of the world’s first regulations requiring all new car sales to be zero emissions,” Newsom said. “Now, with these actions requiring all new heavy-duty truck sales to be zero emission and tackling train pollution in our state, we’re one step closer to achieving healthier neighborhoods and cleaner air for all Californians.”

According to the governor’s office, trucks make up 6% of California’s vehicles but produce a quarter of the state’s on-road greenhouse gases.

In order to facilitate this mass transition of California’s trucking and other service fleets to zero-emission vehicles the state has begun two spending plans totaled at $14.5 billion.

One of the projects is a $2.9 billion investment into the state’s electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling stations that was approved by the California Energy Commission in December to accelerate the state’s 2025 goals.

The second project is a $2.6 billion investment, where 70% of funds will go towards expanding access to clean-air transportation to low-income communities across the state.

The remaining $9 billion is going towards the California Climate Commitment, which is a collection of state assembly and senate bills aimed at improving the state’s overall environment.