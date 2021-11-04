1 dead, 1 hurt in San Francisco Haight Ashbury shooting

A police officer stands at the site of a shooting on Haight Street in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Two people were shot Thursday in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood, an area popular with young homeless people and with tourists seeking to visit the center of the city’s hippie heritage. (San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A shooting in broad daylight killed one man and wounded another Thursday in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood, an area popular with young homeless people and with tourists seeking to visit the center of the city’s hippie heritage.

The shooting occurred at around 1 p.m. near the corner of Haight and Masonic streets, police said.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on his condition, police Officer Robert Rueca said at a news conference.

Witnesses said several shots were fired but the motive and other details remained under investigation, Rueca said.

The neighborhood has seen a spike in violence in recent months, including a daytime shooting on Oct. 22 that left a person with life-threatening injuries and several vehicles and a coffee shop with bullet holes. San Francisco police said last week they believe that shooting was connected to gang activity, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In September, a man was killed and another was permanently blinded in two separate violent incidents on Haight Street.