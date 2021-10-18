1 dead, 2 hospitalized in separate falls during Phish concert in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One died and two were hospitalized from two separate falls at a Phish concert Sunday night at Chase Center, San Francisco police confirmed Monday.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a man who was suffering injuries from a possible fall.

Medics were called to the scene where the unidentified man was given medical treatment but died.

The second fall happened about an hour later, with two victims suffering injuries, authorities said.

A man fell and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

That man fell on another man. Officials said the man on the receiving end of the fall was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the causes of these falls are unknown.