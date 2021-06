SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — San Jose police say one person is dead after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area Friday night.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to police, the crash happened at the Agave Sports Bar’s outdoor dining area on West Alma Avenue.

The crash had injured at least three people, but one later died at the hospital.

3/ The critically injured person has succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital and has been pronounced deceased.



This is a developing story.