1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and five others are injured after shots were fired at Oakland’s Lake Merritt Saturday afternoon.

Oakland police said they received reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue around 6:22 p.m.

Officers located six victims with gunshot wounds — five male victims ranging from age 16-27 and one 21-year-old woman.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other five are reported to be in stable condition.

After the shooting, Oakland police officers saw two men running from the scene with guns. Both men were arrested and two guns were recovered.

Police say there were about 1,000 people in the area.

Anyone with information, photos or video footage is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.