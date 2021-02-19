1 killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes into big rig in San Pedro

(KTLA) — One person has died and another one is severely injured after a single-engine airplane crashed into a big rig in San Pedro Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred in an isolated area of the Port of Los Angeles and was reported around 12 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department regarding a trapped vehicle and two patients, with one of them in serious condition.

At least one person was on board the plane and was “sadly beyond medical help and determined to be deceased on scene,” LAFD said in an update.

The Fire Department later confirmed that the person from the plane was a man of unknown age and was deceased. Before LAFD firefighters got to the scene, bystanders helped remove the man from the wreckage and began performing CPR on him under instruction by emergency dispatch until first responders arrived, officials said.

Meanwhile, the occupant of the semi-truck was described to be a man in his 30s who is in “at least” serious condition and is being transported to a hospital for treatment, LAFD said in an update.

Authorities have not released any details about the deceased individual or the injured patient.

A small amount of fuel that the plane spilled on the ground has been secured by firefighters to prevent from further spreading.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the incident and will be involved in the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.