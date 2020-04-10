10 workers at a Los Banos clinic test positive for virus, county says

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to Merced County’s Public Health Department, 10 workers from the Sutter Health Rural Health Clinic in Los Banos tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials are working with clinic staff to identify and contact anyone who could have been exposed.

If you visited the clinic on or near the dates of March 29 through April 8 and are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 (shortness of breath, fever, and cough), please call your medical provider. Merced County Department of Public Health

According to the press release, the rate of infections among health care workers is higher than most because of their daily interactions and contact with patients. Workers who are sick have been ordered to remain in isolation at home.

The clinic is currently closed but will open once it has been sanitized.

“I would very much like to applaud the cooperation of Sutter Health and this facility with the Merced County Public Health Department in their efforts to slow the spread of this illness,” said Health Officer Dr. Kenneth Bird.

Officials report that there are currently no hospitalizations or deaths related to the exposures.