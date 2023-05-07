(KTXL) — Twelve California firefighters will be honored at the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland this weekend.

The 12 California firefighters being honored either died while on the job or from a form of cancer related to their job, which California considers to be a “line-of-duty” death.

Among those being honored is Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna, 47, who was fatally shot while responding to a fire in Jan. 2022. The man who shot Fortuna was convicted earlier this year.

Firefighter Darin Banks, 26, died last year when a dead tree fell on him during preparations for a controlled burn.

Firefighting engineer David Spink, 56, was fatally struck by a vehicle while responding to a collision last year.

Captain Steven McCann, 48, died of a heart attack last year while responding to a call.

CAL FIRE firefighters Hans Bolowich, 56; Steven Casados, 36; Stanley Craig, 67; Jason O’Brien, 44; Jason Pollard, 43; Mark Roedel, 52; Christopher Wurster, 41; and USDA Forest Servies firefighter Matthew Watt, 34 all died from complications of cancer.

The ceremony, which takes place at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, will also honor 132 other firefighters who died.

The organization said 79 of the firefighters honored died in 2022 and 65 died in previous years.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, each firefighter’s name will be “inscribed onto a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial.”