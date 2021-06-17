16-year-old driver killed in Contra Costa County head-on collision

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old driver was killed in a head-on collision in Knightsen on Wednesday evening, according to the Contra Costa California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the collision on Sellers Avenue, near Delta Road.

Officials say a 16-year-old male from Brentwood, who was driving a 2015 Acura sedan, died on the scene. His 15-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

FATALITY crash this evening in East Contra Costa County on Sellers Ave at Delta Rd, killing the 16yr old driver. Full detailed press release at; https://t.co/5eW1KSAQtH pic.twitter.com/enetTSvPQX — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) June 17, 2021

A 19-year-old male from Discovery Bay was driving the other vehicle, a 2003 Ford pickup truck, and was also taken to a hospital with a serious injury.

Investigators say it appears that the 16-year-old was driving southbound on Sellers when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the northbound lanes, colliding with the pickup truck.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

As this investigation continues, you are asked to contact the CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980 if you have any information.