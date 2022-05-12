CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Proponents of the Living Wage Act of 2022 said Thursday that they have gathered more than 1 million signatures to put their measure to raise the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour on the ballot in November.

The initiative, led by California entrepreneur Joe Sanberg, would increase the minimum wage by $1 every year starting in 2023.

“California voters have been clear: people working full time should be able to afford life’s basic needs,” Sanberg said in a press release. “Californians simply cannot afford to support a family on the current minimum wage – which amounts to just $31,200 a year for someone working full-time. Raising the minimum wage in the Golden State is a moral imperative.”

Proponents said signature collection efforts, which began in February, were supported by various unions.

Initiative statutes like the Living Wage Act need to gather enough signatures to equal 5% of the total number of votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election, which comes out to 623,212 signatures in 2022.

After the petitions are submitted, the state will begin the process of verifying the signatures.