2 arrested over allegedly defacing BLM mural in California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have arrested two men over allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the men allegedly took turns performing burnouts with their vehicles along the mural on a downtown street, defacing it with tire tread marks.

Police officers on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old and 19-year-old, both of Santa Cruz County, on charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both were released on bail.

