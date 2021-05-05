2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police said they arrested a 54-year-old man in relation to the stabbing of two Asian women. on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was arrested around 7:00 p.m. on the 600 block of Eddy St, just two hours after the stabbing was first reported at at 4th and Stockton St. in downtown San Francisco.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital for their injuries.

Charges are pending.

According to Supervisor Matt Haney, one of the victims is an 85-year-old woman.

One of the women, 85 years old, is currently in surgery at SF General. Please think of her and her family. I will share updates as i receive them. Nothing more sickening than stabbing an 85 year old woman while she waits for the bus. Horrific. #StopAsianHate — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 5, 2021

Over the past year, we’ve seen shocking acts of violence against Asian Americans.

Many elderly, here in the Bay Area and across the nation.

We will continue to update this story.